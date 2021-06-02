WATCH: More showers move in overnight; some thunderstorms Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

A warm front moves into CNY with more numerous showers and an embedded storm possible for overnight. It’s a mild, somewhat breezy night too with lows likely not dropping below 60 for most. Get use to that milder overnight air ad there is more of that to come in the next week.

THURSDAY:

The best chance of rain this week is Thursday with an area of low pressure slowly moving close to the area providing lots of clouds and more numerous showers and a few storms.

The best chance for heavy rain and a few storms appears to be during the second half of the day. Highs should make the low to mid 70s and it will be a little humid too.

Rainfall amounts across CNY between midday Wednesday and sunset Thursday should range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half. Locally higher amounts of upwards of 2+ inches are expected, especially where thunderstorms occur.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Showers become less numerous if not taper off towards and especially after midnight Thursday night as low pressure and its weak front slide slowly east of us during the night. Once again, it will be a mild night with lows within a few degrees of 60 again.

FRIDAY:

Thursday’s system is expected to slowly depart late Thursday night/ early Friday morning but thanks to lingering low-level moisture and daytime heating we do think a few showers and possibly a storm could pop up during the day. Overall, though, Friday looks to be much drier than Thursday with more breaks of sun too.



Highs to end the week should be warmer too up into the low 80s with humidity levels up a bit but still not too bad.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans that involve water this weekend? If so, you are in luck since it looks like it’s going to be mainly dry, quite sunny and unseasonably warm to hot this weekend!

Highs should climb at least well into the 80s Saturday and 90 or better on Sunday as humidity levels come up slowly too.

So, if you are not a fan of mid-summer heat and humidity, then get ready to grin and bear it because it's heading our way this weekend and beyond.