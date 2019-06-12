Weather

Few Clouds

Syracuse

17°F Few Clouds Feels like 9°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
19°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Oswego

21°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Auburn

18°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Ithaca

20°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Blossvale

15°F Clear Feels like 6°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
15°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Saturday

32° / 19°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
32° / 19°

Sunday

40° / 29°
Mostly sunny
40° / 29°

Monday

47° / 29°
A few clouds
47° / 29°

Tuesday

38° / 27°
Partly cloudy
38° / 27°

Wednesday

37° / 28°
More clouds than sun
37° / 28°

Thursday

36° / 31°
Cloudy
36° / 31°

Friday

39° / 26°
Showers possible
39° / 26°

21°

1 AM
Clear
0%
21°

20°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
20°

20°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
20°

20°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
20°

19°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
19°

20°

6 AM
Clear
0%
20°

21°

7 AM
Clear
0%
21°

24°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
24°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

33°

10 AM
NICE
0%
33°

37°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

1 PM
WARMER
0%
40°

41°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

40°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

38°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

36°

5 PM
CLEAR
0%
36°

34°

6 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

30°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

30°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

