2 tropical systems are heading for the Gulf, don’t expect them to combine into mega-storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We have two tropical systems (Laura and Marco) heading towards the Gulf of Mexico, looking to make landfall within the next week.

According to NOAA, two tropical systems in the Gulf at the same time has only happened twice before, in 1933 and 1959.

Since they are expected to be so close to one another, could these storms merge into one gigantic, mega-storm? No. They could interact with each other though.

You may have heard (or seen on social media) about the term “Fujiwhara Effect”.

This is the term used when two (tropical) storms interact with one another.

If these storms are similar in size/strength, they gravitate toward and orbit one another, before continuing their separate paths. Essentially, they dance together.

If one storm is stronger/larger, eventually that storm could absorb the smaller one, without resulting in a bigger system. The most recently this happened was in 2017 with Hurricanes Hillary and Irwin.

A lot of uncertainty remains with this forecast, but, if you take anything away from this, it’s to not expect two big storms to form into one mega-storm.