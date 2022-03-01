SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- Happy meteorological spring!

With February wrapped up and, in the books, here’s a look at how the month turned out for the city of Syracuse…

Mild

When you think of February you may not think “warm”, but technically our average temperature was almost 2.5° above normal. This isn’t enough to even put us in the top 25 though.

We had six days where we made it into the 50s and one day hit 60! Now, the 60 did happen at 11 p.m. February 22nd but, it still counts.

Our lowest temperature was -5 on the 6th which makes for quite the spread. Overall, lows were closer to normal than the highs in Syracuse were.

Where’s the snow?

There were two days in Syracuse where we had about 5” of snowfall but that wasn’t enough to bring us to our average of 28.2”. There were 13 days with no measurable snow, or just about half the month. Monthly snowfall in February in Syracuse ended up being about 21 inches, or nearly 10 inches below normal.

What we lacked in snow; we didn’t really lack in precipitation. We recorded 2.92”, or about a half an inch above normal.

Meteorological winter:

Meteorological winter is classified as December 1- February 28.

What the numbers tell us is, again, it was mild with not nearly as much snow as we’re used to for the third consecutive winter.

It started with December when we only measure 9” of snow, which is about 20″ below normal. Every month, though, contributed to our deficit though. The last time Syracuse received an above average snowfall for a winter month (December, January or February) was all the way back in January of 2018, or over four years ago! About 44 inches of snow fell that January in Syracuse. The snowiest month in Syracuse during this meteorological winter was January with nearly 2 feet of snow.

January was the coldest month with 8 nights/mornings going below zero! It was the coldest month Syracuse has felt since the coldest month ever recorded occurred back in February 2015. That said, the cold January was not cold enough to bring us too close to normal.

The average temperature for the meteorological winter in Syracuse ended up being about 28.5°, or nearly 3° above average, and about 25th warmest since the early 1900s despite the 25th coldest January!