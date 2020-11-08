‘Light’ earthquake felt in New England Sunday morning

The United States Geological Survey recorded a preliminary 4.0 magnitude earthquake at 9:10 a.m. south of Boston, Massachusetts Sunday.

Preliminary Event: M 4.0 – 9 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts https://t.co/sbcWKN9BOv — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 8, 2020

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake was felt moderately by many residents in southern New England, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. No damage reports have been filed.

Wow, felt like earthquake in East Providence! — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) November 8, 2020

On the Richter scale, this is considered a “light” earthquake. Effects typically include shaking and rattling of items but no significant damage is caused.

According to the USGS, people in New England have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from a few larger ones since the colonial times. the most recent New England earthquake to cause moderate damage was a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in 1940 in central New Hampshire.