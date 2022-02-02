5 things you should do before a winter storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Central New York is no stranger to winter weather, we know you know what snow is. We want to help you be prepared when Mother Nature is up to her wintry tricks.

Know what county you’re in or traveling through

Sounds silly, but this is key, especially when we have such localized weather sometimes. It could be blue sky and sunshine in Syracuse but heavy snow and no visibility in Fulton. Since alerts are issued by county (sometimes the northern half or southern half), knowing which one you are will give you a jump start on what you’re going to deal with

2. Have a way to get alerts

The Storm Team at NewsChannel 9 has you covered on this. It’s always at the top of our website. Or, go to this link below and bookmark it on your browser.

Download the Live Doppler 9 app and sign up for alerts for your location and it will send a notification as soon as an alert is issued.

3. Know what kind of alert you’re dealing with

We get it, sometimes it’s confusing. All alerts have a level of concern. Here are the basic ones listed from least concerning to most concerning:

WATCH

ADVISORY

WARNING

If a warning is issued, impactful weather is about to happen or is already happening. You need to take action whether that means getting to a safe place or staying in your safe place.

4. Have supplies, make a plan

Low on groceries? Need to get to the bank? Is the car low on gas? Do it before an alert goes into effect. Have your salt, shovels, snowblowers working and ready to go. Make sure you have flashlights, batteries, water, blankets, canned goods in case the power goes out.

5. Keep checking your LOCAL forecast

Things change. Information you saw Tuesday morning will likely be different by Thursday. A local forecast is more detailed for where you live than a national one will be. Keep checking back so you’re up to date with the latest information we have to give you.