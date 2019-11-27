60 degree warmth in late November in Syracuse! Is it unusual?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

With the warmth of Tuesday in Syracuse some people are likely wondering how unusual is it to hit 60 degrees just before Thanksgiving?

The short answer: Not very.

The normal last date of 60 degree weather comes on November 29th. . So if today (November 26th) truly ends up being the last 60 degree day in Syracuse for 2019 we are pretty close to average. What may feed the perception of the warmth being ‘unusual’ is the cold first half of November central New Yorkers have had to endure.

Syracuse has seen a number of other ‘last dates’ of certain temperatures this Fall end up right when they should arrive.

On Halloween we hit 70 degrees and that is the average last date for 70 degree weather Syracuse. Of course, with that warmth, we had to endure tropical downpours as the Trick or Treaters went out.

October 1st saw a record high of 88 degrees and the last time we reached or exceeded 80 degrees. Again, this is to the exact date of when we typical see that happening.