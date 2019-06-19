7-Day Forecast

Tonight:

Mainly clear and chilly, but not as cold. Low near 20. Wind: Near Calm.

Sunday:

Even milder with more sunshine! Highs around 40. Wind: SE->SW 5-10 mph.

Monday:

Unseasonably mild/warm with more sun and it will be a little breezy. Highs around 47. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve):

Mostly cloudy and cooler/more seasonable. High in the upper 30s. Wind: NE->E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (Christmas Day):

Mostly cloudy, still dry during the day. High around 37.

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy and still quiet. High 36.

Friday:

Rain and snow showers possible. High in the upper 30s.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. Highs near 40.