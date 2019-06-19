7-Day Forecast

Tonight:
Mainly clear and chilly, but not as cold. Low near 20. Wind: Near Calm.
Sunday:
Even milder with more sunshine! Highs around 40. Wind: SE->SW 5-10 mph.
Monday:
Unseasonably mild/warm with more sun and it will be a little breezy. Highs around 47. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday (Christmas Eve):
Mostly cloudy and cooler/more seasonable. High in the upper 30s. Wind: NE->E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday (Christmas Day):
Mostly cloudy, still dry during the day. High around 37.
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy and still quiet. High 36.
Friday:
Rain and snow showers possible. High in the upper 30s.
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. Highs near 40.
