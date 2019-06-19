7-Day Forecast

Overnight:

Increasing clouds. Temperatures rising from the single digits into the teens by morning Wind: Near Calm. Wind Chill: -10 to 0.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs near 30. Wind: E -> SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday:

A little milder with mostly sunny skies. Highs near 40.

Monday:

Fairly mild with sun. Highs near 44.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve):

Mostly cloudy, seasonable. High in the upper 30s.

Wednesday (Christmas Day):

Mostly cloudy, still dry during the day. Some rain and snow showers could develop as early as the evening. High 37.

Thursday:

Mostly Cloudy. High 36.

Friday:

Rain and snow showers. High 34.