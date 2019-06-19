7-Day Forecast

Overnight:
Increasing clouds. Temperatures rising from the single digits into the teens by morning Wind: Near Calm. Wind Chill: -10 to 0.
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs near 30. Wind: E -> SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday:
A little milder with mostly sunny skies. Highs near 40.
Monday:
Fairly mild with sun. Highs near 44.
Tuesday (Christmas Eve):
Mostly cloudy, seasonable. High in the upper 30s.
Wednesday (Christmas Day):
Mostly cloudy, still dry during the day. Some rain and snow showers could develop as early as the evening. High 37.
Thursday:
Mostly Cloudy. High 36.
Friday:
Rain and snow showers. High 34.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App