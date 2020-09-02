90s in September: It’s happened before, could happen in 2020 too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Syracuse has felt a lot of 90° heat this year. 20 days this summer as of early September. Just because meteorological summer is over, doesn’t mean the heat stops.

On average our last 90° day is on August 20. This year, we had our 20th 90°+ day on August 23. The latest that Syracuse has recorded 90° or better in the month of September was on the 29th in 1959. The total number of 90° days that year was 23.

The September heat doesn’t happen every year but it isn’t that rare either. The last time we measured a high of 90 or better in Syracuse was in 2018. Back in 1931, we had seven 90° days! That’s the most we’ve ever had for the month. 1959, the year that had the heat the longest, also had the second most 90° days.

So, do we have more 90s in the cards?

Possibly.

The jet stream (the upper level winds that follow the boundaries of warm and cool air) shows most of the cool air is kept way up north in Canada for the majority of this week.

However, it does dip a bit south over the northeast over the holiday weekend. It doesn’t dip far enough to get cold, but just far enough to knock us out of the 80s for a couple of days.

By the time next Tuesday arrives, we start to see a ridge in the northeast and a trough over the midwest.

Ultimately, signs are pointing to cooler air sinking all the way down to Texas (who’s been dealing with weeks of 100° heat the end of this summer).

This cooler air doesn’t quite make it to the east coast over the next 8-14 days though. Two ridges of high pressure are forecast to keep both coasts warm through the middle of September. The average high temperatures for CNY during this time are in the low to mid-70s.