Potential heat wave in the making later this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Our temperatures here in Central New York will be warming up in a very big way by mid to late this week.

90s return midweek

After beginning the week with temperatures well into the 80s, we are looking at highs in the 90s again as soon as Wednesday.

Combined with dew points expected to climb well into the 60s, it will feel downright sticky outside by midweek.

When does the heat peak?

The heat builds from there, as highs on Thursday could be in the mid-90s, which we think will end up being the hottest day of the steamy stretch.

Any record highs?

Wednesday’s record is 94 set back in 1939 and we could give this record a run midweek.

The record high for Thursday was 95 set back in 1941 and could certainly be challenged.

We look to remain hot and humid on Friday, too, and thanks to more clouds and showers/storms the record high of 96 set back in 1964 appears to be safer than not for now.

Could we feel our first heat wave of the summer?

Given that our forecast high temperatures are in the 90s for later this week, if this verifies, it would be a heat wave; our first of the summer.

A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days of 90+ degree heat. The last time we had a heat wave, at least 3 consecutive 90+ degree days, in Syracuse was August 6 – 8 of 2022.

We had two heat waves last summer, and average about one per year. The most heat waves that have occurred in a year was 4 back in 2002, 1988, 1955 and in 1949 as you can see below.

One thing is for sure, the fans and air conditioners will be getting a workout in the coming days.

Make sure to stay hydrated, dress in light weighted and colors, take it easy outdoors mid to late week and remember to check on the elderly and pets.

Dangerous heat indices late week too

The combination of highs in the 90s, and high levels of humidity may very well produce feel like readings well into the 90s to just over 100 degrees, especially Thursday and possibly Friday. If these kind of heat indices are looking more and more likely late this week, heat advisories will likely be hoisted.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team and keep checking that 7-day forecast here.