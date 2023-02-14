SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A little snow falls tonight but find out if Mother Nature gives CNY any love for Valentine’s Day. Details are below…

Mother Nature shows some love to CNY

Enjoy yet another sun-filled day to enjoy afternoon and evening Valentine’s Day plans. 😊

It’s a a little bit cooler than it was yesterday, but still mild for mid-February with highs warming into the low to mid 40s.

We flirt with record warmth midweek!

Believe it or not, another push of more significant warmth is headed our way midweek.

It looks like mid to upper 50s are a certainty, but confidence is growing for 60+ degrees Wednesday, and possibly Thursday night which would put us in record territory! A little sun on Wednesday could get us to the record of 64° set in 1954.

Often times, with the warmth comes moisture, though, especially in the winter. A passing shower or two is possible Wednesday, but there’s plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the warmth. We have a better chance of more widespread rain showers after 2 or 3 pm Thursday ahead of and with a warm front.

Brief cool-down to end the week

By Friday the temperatures are falling back down from the 40s in the morning to near 30 by the afternoon. The wind picks up too which will add a wind chill to the air. This will also be our next chance at seeing any accumulating snow, albeit it may just end being a few inches at best. We’ll keep you posted as the week goes on!