SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s cooler than the end of 2022, but still mild for the start of January in CNY, and it’s going to turn even warmer soon. Details are below.

Still mild and mainly dry start to week

It’s a pretty uneventful Sunday night with a bit of drizzle/mist and a few light evening showers is all. Also, watch out for areas of fog to develop tonight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday is a mainly dry day with plenty of clouds lingering. Some dry air coming in from the south may cause a bit of clearing and sunshine by the mid to late in the afternoon over the Finger Lakes just south and west of Syracuse. Despite the clouds over the rest of Central New York, temperatures still manage to rise well into the 40s. By the way, the average high the first week of January in Syracuse is in the low 30s.

50s return?!

After a quiet Monday night, it looks like another push of mild air is headed toward Central New York and the Northeast for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are becoming more and more confident that we manage to get into the 50s yet again for Tuesday and Wednesday but that will come with some more rain.

Rainfall amounts between sunrise Tuesday and Wednesday evening look to range from about a half an inch to an inch with locally higher amounts.

Right now, the flood threat looks to be low for most. However, around the Black River near Watertown there could be some minor flooding mid-week due to all the snow melt combined with this shot of rain.

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through most, if not all this week. Sorry snow lovers/winter enthusiasts/businesses who rely on wintry weather.