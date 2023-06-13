SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Much needed rain drenched CNY yesterday, but how much longer until we need the umbrellas again? Find out below…

Most significant rainfall since late April is over

The heavy rain from last evening has moved out of Central New York. For many, it was more rain in one day than we’ve seen in the previous five weeks plus.

There should be some sun Tuesday with a break from the rain. Showers return for midweek but more on that in a moment…

Turning a bit cooler for the week ahead

After the summer feel on Sunday with highs in the 80s, temperatures will largely top out in the 70s for the week ahead.

Keep in mind, average highs this week are rising from the mid to upper 70s, so we will be fairly seasonable, if not a bit cooler than average.

Lows through the week look to end up in the 50s as well, so not much of a workout is in store for those fans and air conditioners after a warm Sunday night. A nice savings with the electric bill too!

A new welcomed pattern for the lawns/gardens this week

Along with the slightly cooler weather, there will be almost daily chances for at least a couple of showers over the next several days.

The best chance for more numerous showers and even a few storms will come on Wednesday.

While it looks drier Thursday and Friday, there’s still a threat for a shower/storm or two Thursday, and at least a few showers to end the week.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Father’s Day weekend, which currently looks pretty good!