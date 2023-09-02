SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our stretch of nice weather looks to continue along with a big warm-up through the weekend and into next week! Details below…

Welcomed dry stretch ahead!

We’re coming out of a very soggy summer, so it’s nice to have a break from the pouring rain.

Outside a passing shower or two this evening, the weather will be quiet tonight with clouds departing late this evening into the overnight. Temperatures are milder than the last few nights. Lows drop into the upper 50s to mid-60s overnight.

We then resume our regularly scheduled programing of blue sky, bright sunshine and even warmer air Sunday. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon with more humidity sneaking in too. Yes, it’s a great day to head to the beach or pool!

We’ll keep the forecast essentially rain-free again until late next week.

Heat wave on the way?

It’s been a struggle to get too many hot summer days lately, but that’s about to change just in time for the unofficial end to summer.

By Labor Day, we could see the mercury climb all the way into the low-90s!

From this vantage point, it appears as if we could have our first heat wave of the year with temperatures remaining around 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday as well!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.