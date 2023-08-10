SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s back… CNY is dealing with more rounds of rain Thursday. How bad will it be this time? Details below:

Here comes the rain again…

Central New York only got a short reprieve from the showers and storms. Thankfully the storms this time packed less of a punch than what we saw Monday and now they have ended.

The overnight turns quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies with just a few sprinkles around.

A fabulous Friday on the way!

The cold front coming through later Thursday is a fast mover. It will be to the East Coast by shortly after sunrise Friday, allowing high pressure to build in from Canada.

Initially, there is enough moisture in the lower atmosphere so we would expect a mix of sun and clouds during the morning. The trend in the afternoon would be for more sun and less clouds as our dew points drop into the 50s.

Temperatures manage to make it into the mid 70s making for a pleasant summer day.

The dry break only lasts for a day as the next frontal system moves in for Saturday with showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center already has parts of CNY in a Marginal Risk for severe weather (think of it as a level 1 out of 5 on the severe risk scale). The Storm Team will keep you updated!

