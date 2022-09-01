SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After a refreshing Wednesday, an even cooler, fall feel to the air arrives today on this first day of September! Details are below.

TODAY (WELCOME TO SEPTEMBER):

Behind the reinforcing cold front that moved through late Wednesday night, CNY feels the coolest day we’ve felt in about 2 months today to kick off September!! It’s cool enough come this morning for some lake clouds and possibly a spotty lake shower/sprinkle or two for a few southeast of Lake Ontario.

So, we think today feels and looks a lot like fall to start meteorological fall. Highs may very well struggle to make it into the low 70s. This will make today the coolest day since July 5th, a stretch of almost two months!

TONIGHT:

A few lake clouds may redevelop later tonight, but it should stay dry across CNY tonight with high pressure staying in control. It’s a cool night too with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 50 for most, and there could be some patchy fog developing overnight too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure is in firm control on Friday resulting in a beautiful late summer day after a cool start under a good deal of sun to round out the week.

Highs Friday should make it into the low to mid 80s, but the humidity stays nice and low.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Weather looks pretty good to start the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial end to the summer season.

High pressure sliding east of us Friday night into Saturday results in a southerly flow of more warmth and humidity to kick off the weekend. This and an approaching backdoor cold front MAY spark a shower/storm towards sunset, but at this point most should stay dry.

Highs Saturday warm well into the 80s and it’s muggier too with a southerly breeze.

The backdoor cold front slowly settles south through CNY late Saturday night into Sunday with at least a few scattered showers and a storm or two.

We think the front drops far enough to the south of us come Sunday night into Monday, Labor Day, so that we dry out for the most part to end the holiday weekend with at least intervals of sun returning Monday.

Highs Sunday and Labor Day cool back to more seasonable levels 75 to 80.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.