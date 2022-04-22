SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a quiet, chilly night ahead, but we may have to dodge a few showers Saturday afternoon before warmer changes occur.

TONIGHT:

High pressure keeps us high and dry tonight under some high clouds sliding in ahead of a warm front. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s and areas of frost probable, especially away from urban centers and lakes.

WEEKEND:

We haven’t had much luck with decent weather over the weekends lately, but our luck is about to change.

We aren’t expecting a big chill in the air, or any snow this weekend! So right there it’s an improvement compared to each weekend we’ve had in Syracuse this month!

Saturday won’t be as nice as Sunday, but it won’t be a bad day either with clouds taking the sky over and a few showers are expected to move through during the afternoon and evening.

The culprit for the clouds and showers Saturday afternoon and evening is a warm front approaching and moving into the area. So be sure if you have outdoor plans on Saturday to keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9.

Highs are expected to likely climb no higher than the 50s on Saturday.

It still looks like Sunday is going to be the pick day of the weekend due to warmer temperatures and more sun being expected.

That warm front is the leading edge of 70 and possibly near 80-degree temperatures heading our way for Sunday! We’re also mainly dry to round out the weekend, so get outside and enjoy! Don’t forget the sunscreen too because the late April sun angle is as high in the sky/direct as late August!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It stays unseasonably warm to start the new week, but some showers are expected to build in Monday afternoon into Monday night ahead and with a cold front. Highs Monday should be well up into the 70s with a nice southerly breeze.

Unfortunately, behind the cold front it is looking much cooler for the rest of next week with maybe even the ‘S’ word reentering the forecast for a day or two.