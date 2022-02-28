SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re closing out February and meteorological winter feeling quite cold!

At a glance:

Bundle up, it’s cold today!

At least there’s some sun

Not as cold Tuesday, a bit of snow and rain expected

MONDAY:

Monday marks the last day of February and the last day of meteorological winter! And we’re still feeling every little bit of winter’s chill today.

While the sun may look nice, if you’re not bundled up, you’ll be a little uncomfortable. Highs will struggle to much above 20 this afternoon. The day stays dry and snow-free.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase Monday night with a breeze kicking up towards Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop quick Monday evening to within a few degrees of 10 before rising to around 20 by daybreak Tuesday.

There could be a few snow showers developing towards Tuesday morning too.

TUESDSAY (Welcome to March and Meteorological Spring):

We thaw out Tuesday as highs warm into the upper 30s to low 40s. Unfortunately, a breeze between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts out of the south will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s much of the afternoon.

A fast-moving system, a clipper, dives in during the day and should produce at least some snow and rain showers, especially during the second half of the day.

Most see little to no snow accumulation Tuesday, but there could be up to a slushy inch over the hills south of Syracuse. As much as 3 or 4 inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill where it’s a bit colder.