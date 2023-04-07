SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A nice long dry stretch begins today across CNY. Details below…

Weather cools and quiets down Friday

High pressure is gradually building in from the west for the holiday weekend in the wake of a reinforcing cold front passing through this morning. Before the high gets close enough, we are likely to get a period of clouds courtesy of Lake Ontario and the reinforcing cold front this morning and early afternoon. However, the strengthening April sun and a bit of a breeze breaks up these clouds and we turn out mostly sunny later in the afternoon.

The sun is deceiving as we are fighting a gusty westerly wind which makes it feel like it is close to 30 degrees. Yes, a touch of winter as we head into Easter weekend.

A frosty chill tonight

Winds lighten and the sky remains pretty clear tonight with a very dry air mass in place. This sets the stage for a frosty night as lows drop into the 20s across CNY tonight.

Reason to be hoppy, we mean happy 😉, about Easter weekend!

As high pressure gets closer to Central New York it sets the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine, and moderating temperatures. While we are still cool for Saturday (in the 40s) there is less wind.

Saturday night into Easter morning is going to be chilly with readings dropping into the mid to upper 20s with some more frost probable too.

After a chilly, frosty start to our Easter, we will recover nicely under lots of strong April sunshine with a seasonable high in the mid-50s.

This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend! Just be sure to have the jacket handy, especially during the mornings since the start of each weekend day likely is going to be frosty.

And there is more quiet weather into next week

There are strong signs that high pressure sets up shop in the Northeast right into much of next week. This means a continuation of the sunny and dry weather at least through the middle of the week and perhaps even beyond.

Given the extended period of April sunshine we should have a gradual warming trend with 70-degree weather likely by Wednesday and stretching into the end of the week.