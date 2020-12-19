A cold Saturday morning over Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High pressure north of Central New York caused light winds and clear skies which lead to a cold Saturday morning. Some places even dropped below zero! Here is a sampling of temperatures.

Onondaga County

  • Tully    -3
  • Minoa   +1
  • Fayetteville   +3
  • East Syracuse   +4
  • Syracuse Airport   +5
  • Clay   +7
  • Skaneateles   +7
  • Liverpool   +8
  • Syracuse   +10
  • Camillus   +12
  • Jamesville   +13

Madison County

  • Morrisville   -11
  • Hamilton   -8
  • Canastota   -3
  • Oneida   0
  • Brookfield   +4

Cortland County

  • Cincinnatus   -4
  • Marathon   -3
  • Cortland   -2
  • Cortland Airport   +1

Chenango County

  • Sherburne   -9
  • Norwich   -8
  • Plymouth   -3
  • Greene   +1

Oneida County

  • Westmoreland   -8
  • Remsen   -5
  • Woodgate   -4
  • Griffiss Airfield   -2
  • Camden   0
  • Rome   0
  • Whitesboro   +2
  • Utica   +4
  • Cleveland   +6

Tompkins County

  • Harford   -7
  • Dryden   -3
  • West Danby   0
  • Groton  +1
  • Ithaca Airport   +1
  • Ithaca   +7

Seneca County

  • Waterloo   +4
  • Seneca Falls   +10
  • Romulus   +12

Cayuga County

  • Venice Center   0
  • Scipio Center   +10
  • Auburn   +15

Oswego County

  • Redfield   -1
  • Central Square   +4
  • Oswego   +14

