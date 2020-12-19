A cold Saturday morning over Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High pressure north of Central New York caused light winds and clear skies which lead to a cold Saturday morning. Some places even dropped below zero! Here is a sampling of temperatures.
Onondaga County
- Tully -3
- Minoa +1
- Fayetteville +3
- East Syracuse +4
- Syracuse Airport +5
- Clay +7
- Skaneateles +7
- Liverpool +8
- Syracuse +10
- Camillus +12
- Jamesville +13
Madison County
- Morrisville -11
- Hamilton -8
- Canastota -3
- Oneida 0
- Brookfield +4
Cortland County
- Cincinnatus -4
- Marathon -3
- Cortland -2
- Cortland Airport +1
Chenango County
- Sherburne -9
- Norwich -8
- Plymouth -3
- Greene +1
Oneida County
- Westmoreland -8
- Remsen -5
- Woodgate -4
- Griffiss Airfield -2
- Camden 0
- Rome 0
- Whitesboro +2
- Utica +4
- Cleveland +6
Tompkins County
- Harford -7
- Dryden -3
- West Danby 0
- Groton +1
- Ithaca Airport +1
- Ithaca +7
Seneca County
- Waterloo +4
- Seneca Falls +10
- Romulus +12
Cayuga County
- Venice Center 0
- Scipio Center +10
- Auburn +15
Oswego County
- Redfield -1
- Central Square +4
- Oswego +14
