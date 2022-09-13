SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Shower and storm chances look to stick around into today. See when we can expect things to dry out below.

TODAY:

Two rounds of showers and a storm or two is expected today thanks to a slow moving storm system moving across the Eastern Great Lakes and its cold front moving into CNY. Round one of scattered showers and a storm or two comes this morning tapering by around the lunch hour as the cold front moves to our east. The morning showers will be followed by some sunshine for 2 or 3 hours during the afternoon warming us in the upper 60s to low 70s.

However, a storm system in the upper atmosphere (associated with cool air aloft) is approaching and the combination of this system and the sun will spark another round of showers and storms that moves through during the evening commute.

Any storm that forms Tuesday will have heavy rain and possibly gusty winds and hail.

TONIGHT:

Cooler with an evening shower or two, otherwise it’s mainly dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the 50s with a breeze.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s breezy and drier Wednesday with a passing shower or two possible, especially east of Lake Ontario as a reinforcing cold front swings through and Lake Ontario chimes in a bit. Highs warm into the mid-70s which is where high temperatures should be for mid-September.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Other than an evening shower or two east of Lake Ontario, it’s a quiet and cool night ahead for Wednesday night as high pressure starts to build in.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 for most, but normally cooler spots probably dip into the mid-40s by sunrise Thursday!

LATE WEEK:

Beyond Wednesday’s second cold front passage, it turns cooler than average, more fallish, for the last half of the week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s for all Thursday and possibly for some Friday!

We also expect to see some nice sunshine for the last half of the week thanks to high pressure settling in from the northwest.

The cool air around for the end of the week does not look like a true change to more permanent fall weather. We are warming back quickly heading into the weekend. We could be 80 degrees or even a bit higher again by Sunday! This is not too surprising since it is still summer technically until next Thursday night, September 22nd at 9:04.