SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We end the week on a nice note, but can we continue the good weather through the weekend? Find out below.

TODAY:

Today, we are breezy and more seasonable with a good deal of sun to round out the week! Highs warm into the low to mid 60s, so not much cooler than Thursday.

TONIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s which is about normal for this time of year. A bit of a breeze may develop overnight which may very well cause temperatures to rise towards 50 for many by sunrise Saturday.

SATURDAY:

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with a gusty wind, and we expect it to be milder Saturday too with highs warming well into the 60s to near 70.

There’s a slight chance of a passing shower/sprinkle or two Saturday afternoon, but overall, we should stay dry to start the weekend with lots of leaves falling due to the gusty winds. The reason for the risk of the passing shower Saturday is because of a fast moving weak cold front due to swing through Saturday afternoon/evening.

So, if you are heading to the big SU football game at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon be sure to hold onto your hats and if tailgating be prepared for those 30 to 40+ mph wind gusts! You may want to have the rain jacket handy too just to be safe in case a brief shower does pass through during the afternoon.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks pretty good with a blend of clouds and sun. Winds are much lighter than Saturday but there still is a cool breeze and cooler air across CNY to round out the weekend. Highs to end the weekend will be in the 50s to around 60.

Next week is going to be a rude awakening across the region! How so? Click here to find out.