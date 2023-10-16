SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Still a bit damp at times into Tuesday, but slow improvements continue into midweek. How nice does it get by Wednesday/Thursday? Find out below…

Shower threat slowly decreasing

A scattering of showers and areas of drizzle are continuing to rotate in around a large storm across the Canadian Maritimes and is being enhanced/aided by some limited lake effect off Lake Ontario into the start of the new week. This continues to a lesser extent tonight into Tuesday.

Slow improvements ahead

The storm responsible for the showery, breezy and unseasonably cool weather to end the weekend and start the week will continue to slowly pull away tonight into Tuesday. This should lead to slow improvements with a bit more sun trying to break through with nothing more than a few showers around Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday are probably going to be stuck in the 50s for the most part, but beyond Tuesday it turns milder and brighter for the middle of the week. No, we won’t be getting into the 80s this time, but will 60s to possibly near 70 do?

Umbrella needed by late in the week again?

We stay mild but may have to deal with a few showers developing Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs probably warm well into the 60s once again with a southerly breeze.

