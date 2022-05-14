SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While we won’t break any records this weekend it looks like it stays warm and humid in Central New York. Our chances for some rain return too.

TONIGHT:

Some moisture from a weakening system moving north into New England tonight may help spark a few showers and a storm or two tonight, especially this evening, otherwise it looks like a mainly quiet overnight across CNY.

It is mild and a bit muggy too tonight with lows between 60 and 65.

SUNDAY:

The best chance for showers and storms over the weekend is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also a trough of low pressure swinging through.

The most likely time for showers and storms is between noon and sunset. A few of the storms could have some gusty winds and possibly small hail. So, if you are attending Syracuse’s, or any other graduation ceremony on Sunday be sure to have an umbrella handy.

Highs on Sunday should top out in the low 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Other than a lingering shower/storm or two through about sunset it appears the weather quiets down and the sky should clear out some allowing for CNY to view the lunar eclipse between about 1030 pm and 2 am late Sunday night!

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 60 with patchy fog possibly developing during the night too.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The pattern over Central New York is breaking down so look for change in our weather.

First, a cold front sweeps through Central New York with some showers and storms on Monday. In the wake of the cold front a shot of cooler air will temporarily move into the region. It may be a struggle to get past 60 degrees on Tuesday!