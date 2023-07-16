SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a classic July day on Saturday with the 6th 90+ degree high temperature of the year in Syracuse, what does Sunday look like? Details are below…

Some showers and a few storms are on the way

On Sunday, an area of low pressure and its frontal system are moving through, so we have a better chance of wet weather to end the weekend versus Saturday. If you have activities planned outdoors, don’t worry, it won’t be an all-day washout.

In the wake of widespread rain exiting the region during the morning, we will have a few scattered showers and storms redeveloping during the midday and afternoon. The best chance to see these storms will be east of I-81.

Any storm today could produce heavy rain since the atmosphere will be so saturated once again. This could lead to localized flash flooding, but no widespread flooding is expected.

Improvements to end Sunday

Our rain chances Sunday look to drop off late Sunday afternoon and especially during the evening. This is good news for the Kidz Bop concert at the Amphitheater!

Highs on Sunday will not be as warm as Saturday, ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s across Central New York due to more clouds and scattered showers/storms, but it will be very humid.

Drier, but smoky haze returns Monday

Beyond the weekend, our weather looks pretty nice overall to start the week, despite some smoke likely returning to the air, as highs get well into the 80s Monday.

There may be a shower or storm late in the afternoon/evening, but a lot of Monday will be dry with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Come later Monday night into Tuesday though it likely turns at least somewhat unsettled again. The weather is up and down the rest of the week ahead, but not bad overall. Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.