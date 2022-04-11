SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a cool weekend, we are in store for a warming trend to start the upcoming week.

TODAY:

We start with sunshine Monday courtesy of high pressure, but clouds do increase in the afternoon with a shower or two possible towards sunset.

All in all, it’s not a bad day, and it’s milder too (even after the frosty start) with highs well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sunshine.

TONIGHT:

Rain becomes more widespread towards and after midnight tonight with lows in the 40s as a system swings through.

TUESDAY:

While showers are most numerous overnight tonight while you sleep, shower or two may still be around to start Tuesday as a frontal system slides away to the east of CNY. High pressure and drier air should clear us out quickly in the morning, so we turn out mostly sunny by the late morning and afternoon.

Highs warm into the low 60s Tuesday afternoon with a steady breeze.

MIDWEEK:

Even warmer weather seems destined for central New York come the middle of next week. Temperatures are well into the 60s on Wednesday and we could even end up touching 70 degrees. If not Wednesday, then 70+ degrees is more likely Thursday.

The warmth, however, comes at a cost as there will be some showers and storms around for both Wednesday and Thursday.