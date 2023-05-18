SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It was a great start to the week, but a shot of fall-like air hit us like a ton of bricks. Now we start the slow climb back to spring…

Frosty start to Thursday

A late season frost is greeting many across Central New York Thursday morning. Temperatures are starting the day in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. A few of the normally cold spots are even lower.

Snapped this photo as I came into work this morning. Lots of frost on the windshields this morning! Most of CNY is below freezing. We’ll warm up quick into the mid 60s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/rjaMAFOGF3 — Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) May 18, 2023

Chill to depart quickly

As is typical this time of year, however, the coldest air is quick to depart. With lots of sunshine Thursday we recover into the mid-60s in the afternoon. That is still below normal for this time of year but there will be less wind and that makes a big difference in how it feels outside.

The southwest wind kicks back in Friday. That combined with a mix of sun and clouds means a much warmer day. We are back in the mid 70s.

When will it rain again?

In addition to the frosty chill midweek, the rain chances are non-existent the rest of this week. So not only will you need to protect your plants from frost, but you’ll also need to water the newly planted vegetation to get them off on the right foot.

The next best chance of seeing rain in CNY won’t arrive until this weekend thanks to a slow-moving storm system and its cold front.

At this time, it appears the second half of the weekend is going to be best for outdoor activities as we begin to dry out.

More details to come.