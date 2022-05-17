SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With clearing skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s for parts of Central New York.

If you have taken advantage of the recent warm weather to get a head start on your garden or flowers, you don’t want them to get zapped by cold temperatures.

A frost advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Oswego, northern Oneida, Jefferson, and Lewis counties for Tuesday night.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s for parts of those counties by Wednesday morning.