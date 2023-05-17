SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It was a great start to the week, but a shot of fall-like air is over us now. Find out how cool it gets, and the chances of frost below…

Jacket weather and frost return midweek

Temperatures struggled on Wednesday to reach 50 degrees despite the strong mid may sun. This sets the stage for a frosty night.

Skies remain clear and the wind quickly diminished after sunset. There were widespread 30s across Central New York before midnight.

A widespread frost across CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning is expect. It is a bit late but if you have already planted for the season you will need to take precautions like cover tender vegetation with dry cloth or even bringing plants into your garage or house.

Chill to depart quickly

As is typical this time of year, the coldest air is quick to depart. With lots of sunshine Thursday we recover into the mid-60s in the afternoon. That is still below normal for this time of year but there will be less wind and that makes a big difference in how it feels outside.

The southwest wind kicks back in Friday. That combined with a mix of sun and clouds means a much warmer day. We are back in the mid 70s.

Any significant rain in the foreseeable future?

In addition to the frosty chill midweek, the rain chances are non-existent the rest of this week. So not only will you need to protect your plants from frost, but you’ll also need to water the newly planted vegetation to get them off on the right foot.

The next best chance of seeing rain in CNY won’t arrive until this weekend thanks to a slow-moving storm system and its cold front.

At this time, it appears the second half of the weekend is going to be best for outdoor activities as we begin to dry out.

More details to come.