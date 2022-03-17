SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse has the luck of the Irish on this St. Patrick’s with some pretty great weather!

THURSDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

St. Patrick’s Day is looking really nice! It’s warm, pleasant, dry, and just enough sunshine to get us in the 60s for the holiday!

The warmest St. Patrick’s Day in Syracuse’s history is 73° set way back in 1927, and at this time we think that record is safe, but IF we see more sun than we are thinking we won’t rule out at least a run at the record.

The one potential fly in the ointment is for areas south of Syracuse. An area of low pressure is tracking off the Mid Atlantic coast and while try to throw some moisture north. That *could* cause a few spotty showers from Norwich east over to Cooperstown in the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be mainly dry and still mild, at least 50s for Syracuse. But it’s all about location. A cold front eventually uneventfully tries to sneak late Thursday night/Friday morning.

This will likely split the temperatures from the 40s and 50s north of the Thruway and 50s and 60s south of the Thruway. Syracuse will land somewhere in the middle between 55-60°.

Changes are slated to take place this weekend as we round out winter and start spring Sunday at 11:33 am. It is definitely unsettled as an area of low pressure approaches us from the west.

It remains mild enough for rain showers Saturday, maybe even some thunder, but there is a chance Sunday it cools enough for a bit some wet snow could mix in over higher elevations.

Stay tuned for updates on those changes this week.