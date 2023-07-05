A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central New York on Thursday from 11 am till 8 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity combo.

Heat indices for many in CNY Thursday afternoon and early evening will range from the mid-90s to near 100! The combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon and early evening with dew points mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s is what will make the feel like temperatures so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time after 11 am through about 8 pm, be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. Also, a good idea to wear light fitted and colored clothing if you are going to be outside for any length of time.