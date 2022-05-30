SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a hot and humid Memorial day along with plenty of sunshine for the parades and services.

MEMORIAL DAY:

The Storm Team would also like to thank all that have served our country and lost their lives in doing so to provide us United States citizens with the freedoms we enjoy today.

A warm front nearby is bringing a quick shower across CNY early Monday morning. After 9-10am the rain threat is over with.

Expect more and more sunshine today, and it’s going to be much warmer too. We still think we are well into the 80s perhaps touching 90 in a few urban centers on this Memorial Day!

While the humidity was kept in check Sunday with dew points in the 50s, they creep back into the 60s during the day today. So, there is an increasingly humid feel to go along with the 80s to near 90-degree heat for the holiday itself. That said, be sure to do what you can to stay cool and hydrated, and if you have beach/pool plans on Memorial Day you are in luck!

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s a mild and stuffy night Monday night with a mainly clear sky and a somewhat muggy low between 65 and 70.

TUESDAY:

As many head back to work and school it remains very warm/hot and is likely even more humid with highs warming to near 90 under more hazy sunshine. It’s also going to probably be a breezier day too.

WEDNESDAY:

Come Wednesday morning it appears some showers and a few storms start to move in. The storm threat will hang on through the afternoon with possible strong to severe storms.

Thanks to more clouds and some rain Wednesday we don’t expect it to be as hot, and it actually should turn cooler and less humid to round out the day. Highs should make the low to mid 80s during the midday/early afternoon before dropping off some.