Heat wave still possible…

Yes, we fell just short of 90 degrees on Labor Day with a high of 88 in Syracuse Monday afternoon, but we still MAY feel our first heat wave of the year the next few days.

It stays hot and muggy Tuesday and Wednesday with more sun and highs in the low 90s!

Come Thursday it may be a touch cooler, high 80s to near 90, but still feel like July.

Several stuffy nights ahead

Overnight lows are going to be quite uncomfortable for sleeping without the AC each night this week with readings not dropping below the 60s and low 70s!

Along with the unseasonable warmth over the next several days, it will also remain quite muggy with dew point values staying well into the 60s to low 70s.

When does rain return?

Our weather looks to remain dry through midweek, with the next chance to see few showers and storms arriving on Thursday. There still should be a good amount of dry weather in the mix that day, though.

If you are heading to the Bruce Springsteen concert in the Dome Thursday evening be sure to dress cool, and you may also want to have the umbrella handy for the walk to the show.

As a cold front crawls into the region on Friday, and inches through the area Saturday, expect more numerous showers and storms along with cooler temperatures, especially heading into the weekend. Humidity levels will also slowly come down over the weekend, and by Sunday/early next week more of a September feel is expected to return to CNY.

