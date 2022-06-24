SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Get ready for a full blown summer weekend filled with sunshine and hot weather!

FRIDAY:

High pressure is in firm control of Central New York’s weather which means our weather is going to be pretty great.

We kick off the first full weekend of summer with a little bit fog around, but that should bun off quick. The rest of the day features sunshine as our temperatures rise back into the 80s.

We are in a good spot humidity-wise with dew points in the upper 50s making Friday a pleasant early summer day.

WEEKEND:

Even warmer weather is in store for the weekend as we flirt with 90-degree warmth both Saturday and especially Sunday.

Even with the warmth Saturday, however, it is still relatively comfortable but on Sunday a southwest wind will transport more moisture our way, so the end of the weekend feels more humid.

Most of the weekend is dry but we are watching an approaching cold front dropping south through the Great Lakes Sunday. It won’t get close enough to Central New York to cause any showers or storms until late in the afternoon or evening, probably after 4 or 5 pm.

Following the front will be another shot of cooler air to start next week.