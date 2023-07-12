SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Summer returned Tuesday, and the sunshine was a welcomed sight for many too, especially for areas still dealing with the flash flooding aftermath across Central Oswego County. Can we get another nice day Wednesday? Find out below…

Rain chances stay low into Wednesday, but…

In the wake of an early morning cold front bringing a few showers, Wednesday is going to be a bit cooler and not that humid either under intervals of sun, with possibly a passing shower or two. Highs should reach the low to perhaps mid-80s.

The best chance for a few scattered showers and storms will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes late in the afternoon and evening, with even better odds of rain towards the NY/PA border where the cold front is expected to stall Wednesday afternoon. Of course, if the cold front stalls a bit farther north then the rain chances would go up Wednesday afternoon across CNY, but this solution isn’t looking likely right now.

Humidity and rain/storm chances go up Thursday

Wednesday morning’s cold front moves back to the north as a warm front late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing back a better chance of some showers and storms come Thursday, but it does not appear to be a washout.

It also turns a bit warmer and muggier Thursday in the wake of the warm front. Highs Thursday afternoon should make the mid-80s.

Right now, much of Friday looks to be dry, still very muggy and warm.

Stay tuned for updates about the weekend.