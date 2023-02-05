SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After coming out of the icebox Sunday and resembling spring rather than winter, we turn cooler and more seasonable at least temporarily to start the week. Details are below…

A little damp and cooler tonight

After a mild and dry end to the weekend for many, a new cold front will bring a little rain and higher elevation light snow showers across CNY tonight.

Any rain showers should end as some flurries towards Monday morning as temperatures cool into the low 30s by daybreak Monday.

Most see little to no snow accumulation, but there could be a coating to an inch across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks by sunrise Monday.

A quick shot of cooler air Monday, but not that cold

There may be some flurries around to start Monday, but all in all it is a quiet start to the work and school week with intervals of sun even probable during the afternoon. Highs dip back into the mid-30s.

Turns mild again

Sorry snow lovers/winter enthusiasts, more mild air is waiting in the wings beyond Monday.

Yup, that’s right, the overall very mild winter of 2022-23 continues. We think highs in the 40s will be commonplace around CNY for much of the rest of the upcoming week after Monday.

More splashing & not shoveling midweek

Tuesday starts dry and chilly with some sun but turns damp with a bit of rain developing after 2 or 3 pm ahead and with a weak cold front.

It’s going to turn pretty windy too with a south wind kicking up and importing the milder air into the region, as highs should make it into the low to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

After a mainly dry Wednesday with maybe a bit more sun in the afternoon, a more significant batch of primarily rain is slated to arrive with a stronger storm system for Thursday. Rain MAY start as a little bit of an icy mix mainly north and east of Syracuse Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.