SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A blustery Friday is going to be followed by a breezy and much nicer Saturday, but it won’t last long unfortunately. Details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

A little spray of lake effect rain and snow showers is expected tonight southeast and east of Lake Ontario thanks to a chillier air mass blowing in on a west-northwest wind. There could be a slushy coating to an inch across the higher terrain tonight, but most see little to no accumulation.

Lows tonight dip into the low to mid 30s with a brisk breeze making it feel more like the 20s and low 30s through the night. Watch out for a few slick spots to develop across the hills too during the night.

WEEKEND:

In the wake of Friday’s cold front, an area of high pressure builds in for Saturday. We will start off cloudy with maybe even a few flurries/sprinkles in the morning, but we do think the sky becomes mostly sunny for the midday and afternoon hours!

It’s milder again too with highs Saturday climbing well into the 50s during the afternoon!

It’s seasonably chilly Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. Lows drop into the low 30s for most, but 20s in normally colder spots of CNY south and east of Syracuse.

Unfortunately, a whole larger, somewhat stronger separate system heads toward Central New York and the Northeast Sunday. There still looks to be enough mild air across CNY and the Northeast for this to be another mainly rain maker. That’s good news for travelers headed home at the end of the holiday weekend but be prepared to be slowed down a bit at least with some rain showers Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening.

It stays pretty mild with the storm system expected to move just west of CNY Sunday evening as highs warm to within a few degrees of 50.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The start of next week turns more seasonable with a few lingering showers and a chilly breeze. Highs cool back towards more seasonable readings, low 40s, at least temporarily.

Stay tuned for updates!