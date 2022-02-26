SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Our latest winter storm is gone but, in its wake, we have some lake snow. Will it stick around all weekend?

At a glance:

Lake snow lifts north of Syracuse Saturday.

Snow squalls midday Sunday.

Turning colder again.

SATURDAY:

There may be some snow showers near and just north of Syracuse near sunrise, but after mid-morning that snow is quickly lifting north. By late afternoon it is across Southern Jefferson County. Most of CNY is quiet with some breaks of sun.

Temperatures for everyone are seasonably cool and near 30. There is less wind to deal with, too.

SUNDAY:

Sunday starts out quiet for most, but there is a chance that some lake snow is still lingering northeast of Lake Ontario. That is, until a cold front drops from north to south.

This cold front is going to bring some snow to everyone. Not a lot for most, but it will bring the potential for snow squalls which will create reduced visibilities and quick changing road conditions. That is most likely across Central New York between 11 am and 1 pm.

In the wake of the cold front, we expect winds to become quite gusty out of the northwest, at times exceeding 30 mph. That helps usher in some arctic air to start the weekend.