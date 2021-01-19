A little lighter, a little later: First 5 p.m. sunset of 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday is the first day the sun will set in the 5:00pm hour in 2021!

The last time we saw a sunset in the 5 o’clock hour was on October 31st 2020.

This is just the beginning of longer, lighter days…

March 6th sunset time- 6:00 pm

March 14th sunset time- 7:10 pm

April 26th sunset time- 8:01 pm

June 21st sunset time- 8:48 pm



Here’s a few other things you might be looking forward to…

Groundhog Day: February 2nd (14 days)

Daylight Saving: March 14th (54 days)

Spring: March 20th (60 days)

Easter: April 4th (75 days)

We are half way through winter and as our daylight hours get longer, our sunset time will continue to get later. By March 6th, we’ll be in the 6 o’clock hour.