SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Occasional wet snow for all tonight, but some see more than others. See who is expected to see the most significant snow below.

Advisory worthy snow for parts of CNY

Due to expected slippery roads and slightly higher amounts of snow expected, especially south and east of Syracuse, the National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory to include Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, all of Oneida county, and points south. The advisory has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Chenango County where the heaviest amounts of snow are expected. Most advisories will expire Monday morning.

Some more snow for all tonight, but where is the heaviest?

Snow is expected to be steadiest/heaviest for many tonight, especially after 9 or 10. Snow won’t be as heavy overnight Syracuse north and west bound compared to areas south and east of Syracuse.

Who gets what?

About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected for many, including the Syracuse area through the start of Monday, while upwards of 3 to as much as 6 or 7 inches could fall south and east of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain.

It won’t be too cold tonight with lows only dropping to around 30. This should help road crews as they try to keep the roads clean, but at times roads will become at least somewhat slick/sloppy, especially south and east of Syracuse.

Any issues getting to work/school Monday?

Thankfully, by the time many head into work and school Monday morning we think most roads will be just wet, but it’s a different story south and east of Syracuse. Steadier snow won’t likely be ending south and east of Syracuse until 8 or 9 am making for a sloppy and slower ride into work and school for these areas. We wouldn’t even be surprised if there were school delays and maybe even a few closings too for Monday in this part of CNY.

Yes, there still will be some snow showers around Monday, especially through the early afternoon compliments of a little wrap around moisture and lake effect but nothing too significant. Another coating to an inch is possible Monday, and maybe up to 2 inches south and east of Syracuse, but nothing to write home about.

Another more impactful storm expected midweek

