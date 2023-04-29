SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Turns even wetter for the last half of the weekend. Details below…

A slow-moving intensifying storm system with its occluded/cold front brings more wet weather to round out the weekend, and month of April.

Not much rain most of tonight, but…

Much of tonight only features a few scattered light showers and areas of drizzle, but more widespread rain returns towards morning as an occluded front approaches.

Temperatures won’t move much tonight as readings drop to between 45 and 50 with a steady breeze out of the east-southeast.

Any improvement by the end of the weekend?

Any better Sunday? Unfortunately, not really. Occasional rain is expected Sunday morning and then becomes steadier and heavier late Sunday afternoon and evening. When all is said and done, total rainfall for some from Saturday night through Sunday night will be 2 inches or more, especially west of Syracuse! This could cause some localized flooding in urban and other flood-prone areas and a bit of flash flooding in spots.

It is at least a little milder Sunday with highs up close to 60, but a gusty breeze and the rain won’t make it feel much better.

With the heaviest rain of the weekend moving in Sunday/Sunday night, this is a great time to download the Live Doppler 9 app if you haven’t done so. That way you can keep an eye on where the heaviest rain is and what the temperature is like where you live.

It stays cool & damp to start May

May is starting off on a cool and unsettled note. Much of the first week of May features daily highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s, plus there will be the threat of showers each and every day through at least Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates on when dry weather returns.