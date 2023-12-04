SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Turning chillier with a little snow, but not much. How chilly does it get the next couple of days? Find out below…

A bit of snow shower activity at times tonight

Rain showers are gradually transitioning to snow showers/flurries this evening. Temperatures fall into the low 30s later tonight which means any untreated surfaces late tonight into the start of Tuesday may turn a bit icy.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most tonight, including Syracuse, but an inch or two will be possible across the Tug Hill. There may also be a slushy coating to an inch for the hills south of Syracuse by Tuesday morning too.

Back to the 30s midweek, but…

Temperatures will continue their downward trend beyond Monday. Highs will only reach the mid-30s by Tuesday with just a bit of snow shower/flurry activity possible at times.

Highs look to stay in the 30s on Wednesday and probably Thursday too before rebounding back into the 40s as we head into Friday and possibly even flirt with 50 or higher next weekend!

A little snow, but nothing to write home about

Also, the weather looks pretty uneventful midweek too with maybe a few more lake snow showers Wednesday morning, and a bit of snow shower activity ahead of a warm front Thursday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.