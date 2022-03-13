SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A little more snow/flurry activity is around at times tonight, but improvements are ahead for the workweek.

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers and flurries are around Sunday night, especially during the evening with nothing more than a coating for most. 1-2” is possible, though, for the higher elevations, especially the Tug Hill and also the Watertown area due to some lake enhancement.

Temperatures won’t drop lower than the upper 20s before rising into the low to mid 30s by daybreak Monday.

MONDAY:

It’s a milder start to the workweek across CNY with a lingering snow/mixed shower mainly north and east of Syracuse to start Monday, otherwise it’s a tranquil and milder day with highs warming well into the 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Most stay dry Monday night, but east of Lake Ontario there could be a little rain and snow developing towards morning. There should also be some rain and snow around Watertown Monday night and likely an accumulating snow across the North Country northeast of Watertown as a front slides in with a wave of low pressure.

Lows Monday night will not be that cold, as readings drop no lower than the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

A cold front to the north inches in Tuesday morning as a little wave of low pressure slides along it on Tuesday into CNY. This should not only create plenty of clouds, but also some rain and mainly higher terrain snow, especially during the late morning and afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday won’t be quite as mild as Monday, but 40 to 45 is typical for mid-March in CNY.

After a brief small dip in the temperatures with a little rain and snow Tuesday, it still appears we are in for a treat temperature wise thereafter.

Will the luck of the Irish come into play for the holiday itself? Stay tuned to see how mild it gets as we head towards St. Patrick’s Day!