SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Flakes will fly again over CNY soon. How much snow can we expect? Details below…

Snow showers develop for many towards morning

Much of tonight is quiet with lake snow getting a bit better organized late tonight up towards Watertown and northwestern Tug Hill, but after midnight this will change.

A stronger cold front pushing in from the northwest will begin to push the band of snow south overnight tonight and ultimately through all of CNY Thursday morning/midday.

Lows tonight drop into the upper 20s to low 30s with a breeze.

Snowy start to Thursday

The stronger cold front mentioned above is expected to swing through the area during the Thursday morning commute. This results in more widespread snow showers and isolated snow squalls which may produces slick spots Thursday morning as you head out the door.

Most of CNY picks up nothing more than a coating to an inch or two late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, while 3+ inches is expected around the Tug Hill.

Due to those higher forecast totals east of Lake Ontario there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in these areas tonight into Thursday morning. This advisory is centered on the Tug Hill Plateau, so places like Oswego, Fulton and Watertown will NOT see more than 3 inches of snow.

Here comes the cold again

It turns colder and blustery Thursday. Temperatures start in the lower 30s in the morning but then the temperatures come tumbling down into the 20s by the afternoon. The blustery wind will make it feel more like the teens. Bundle up!

The seasonable chill lingers into Friday as with highs in the low 30s. We should see some bright spots in the sky to end the week too.

Snowstorm Sunday?!

Our next chance at seeing any accumulating snow is later in the weekend. Despite the hype you may have seen or heard, it’s not looking like a blockbuster storm for CNY at this time.

Find out our latest thinking on this storm for CNY here.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.