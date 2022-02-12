My Dearest Central New York,

I write you this letter, as you are often on my mind, especially around Valentine’s Day. After all, it is close to when I bring you the coldest temperatures of the year.

While I know some of you appreciate me for that, I know there’s a lot that don’t. This letter is especially meant for you. Know that I love you even when you don’t love me. Let me explain the ways.

I usually have a recipe, just for you, made of a little fluff and a little chill.

Sometimes, I want to show you how above average you are! Other times, I force you to hold your loved ones extra tight. Then, there are times when I try to remind you to have some fun; there is “snow” place like here and you should remember to celebrate that.

We’ve been on a roller coaster ride this year, so I think this Valentine’s Day, you ought to find someplace cozy and relax. I won’t bring you extra fluff, I won’t ice you out, but I will give you some chills. If you look closely, I’ll bring some brightness to your day too.

After Valentine’s Day, I’m keeping you on your toes. No day will be the same. I will continue to love you in between the highs and lows, and I hope you find it in your heart to do the same.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

All my love,