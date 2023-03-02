SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Relatively quiet weather as we gear up for another wintry mess of a storm the end of the week. Details below…

A little unsettled at times, but no significant weather for now

Temperatures are well into the 30s to near 40 for the first part of the day Thursday before slipping back into the low to mid 30s by days end.

There’s an added chill to the air because of a steady chilly 10 to 15 mph northwest breeze.

There may even be a snow shower or two popping up later Thursday afternoon and evening. Little if any accumulation is expected.

After a tranquil and seasonably chilly Thursday night and start to Friday things begin to change…

The next storm takes shape Friday into Saturday

We are watching the end of the week and the start of the weekend carefully as the next winter storm is expected to impact the region.

The good news is most of Friday is precipitation free. There may even be some sun to start the day. Friday is not a “school closing” kind of day.

However, confidence continues to grow we’ll see precipitation from the next storm move into the area after 3 or 4 pm Friday and linger into the start of Saturday.

What will fall from the sky? We’re still working that out…

With enough cold air in place, we likely to start with accumulating snow for most of CNY and northern New York. However, milder air will not be that far away, so we are taking the next couple of days to analyze new data and work out when sleet or freezing rain works into the picture.

Chance of 6 or more inches of snowfall increase farther north of Syracuse.

Probability of ice accretion

At least a few inches of snow appear to be likely across much of CNY Friday night, but 6+ inches is a tougher call due, and will likely fall north of Syracuse closer to Watertown, Tug Hill, and North Country where there is a Winter Storm Watch.