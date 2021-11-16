A meteor shower peaks late Tuesday night!

Real Time Perseid from Sept. 8, 2018. Bright meteors and dark night skies made this year’s Perseid meteor shower a great time for a weekend campout. And while packing away their equipment, skygazers at a campsite in the mountains of southern Germany found at least one more reason to linger under the stars, witnessing this brief but colorful flash with their own eyes. Presented as a 50 frame gif, the two second long video was captured during the morning twilight of August 12. In real time it shows the development of the typical green train of a bright Perseid meteor. A much fainter Perseid is just visible farther to the right. Plowing through Earth’s atmosphere at 60 kilometers per second, Perseids are fast enough to excite the characteristic green emission of atomic oxygen at altitudes of 100 kilometers or so. Credit: Till Credner, AlltheSky.com

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

What are we looking for?

There is a chance to catch an astronomical sight here in Central New York this week late Tuesday night/early Wednesday, but probably not so much late Wednesday night thanks to more cloud cover expected. What astronomical sight are we referring to? The Leonid meteor shower, the last shower of November.

Window of opportunity to view this sight…

November is typically our cloudiest month in Syracuse, so we are more likely to be shrouded in clouds during the middle of November. However, it appears we MAY see the sky clear some Tuesday night thanks to high pressure sliding in. It’s all about timing, right? The timing for many in CNY might work out this year for a view of this meteor shower. To see this shower, it will either be a late night or an early rise for you late Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

Where to look?

The meteors appear to come from, or radiate, the constellation Leo in the eastern sky thus the name Leonid meteor shower, but you can look anywhere in they sky to see the meteors. Why’s that? You can’t even start to see the shooting stars (meteors) until they are about 30 degrees away from point in which they radiate from. The meteors with Leonid shower are actually caused by debris from the Comet Tempel-Tuttle passing through the Earth’s atmosphere.

This is not going to be a big meteor shower with only 10-15 meteors per hour, or one about every 5 minutes. In comparison, the normally better-viewed Perseid meteor shower in August has a rate of 50 to 75 meteors per hour, but the Leonid meteor shower does have quite the history.

Interesting history behind the Leonid meteor shower…

Leonid meteor shower became a storm back on several occasions the last 200 years, and most recently in 2001. What’s a meteor storm? It’s when at least 1,000 meteors shoot across the sky in an hour, or 15 to 20 occur in a minute!! Unfortunately, that will not be happening this year and according to the AMS (American Meteorological Society) a meteor storm from Leonid until 2099.

This year the Leonid meteor shower will be competing with a nearly full moonlight that is expected to dampen the view of the duller meteors.

Still, it might be worth checking out. Try to get as far away from city lights and look to the east, especially between midnight and dawn. Again, the peak is late Tuesday night and again late Wednesday night, but the best bet to have the best view probably comes late Tuesday night as mentioned above.