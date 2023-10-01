SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – High pressure that brought us the better weather over the weekend is going to be the main weather player for us through most of the upcoming week! What does this mean? The details are below…

It was a great start to October on Sunday, but if you are curious to see how the numbers crunched out for September click here.

Nice and mild tonight

Some clouds work in during the night with areas of fog developing overnight too, but it says quiet and pretty mild. Lows drop into the mid 50s for most, or about 10 degrees above average.

May need some patience again Monday

There’ll likely be quite a few clouds around to start Monday with some fog too like Sunday, but we expect during the late morning and afternoon the sky to become mostly sunny again.

The abundant early October sun with the warm air mass overhead should help push readings well into the 70s to possibly 80 if enough sun shines to start the week!

Summer Re-wind

The extended period of sunny, dry, and warm weather is expected to take us almost up to the end of this week! Temperatures end up well above normal and there could very well be three or four days where the temperature in Syracuse exceeds 80 degrees! That will push us into record territory for the first week of October as you can see below.

While not in range of summer mugginess, the humidity is expected to be up this week too with dew points around 60 degrees.

This summery weather is going to last a while, but changes are coming. When do the rain chances go up, and a more October feel come about?? Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.