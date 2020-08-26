A milky look to sky at times the next few days thanks to wildfires out west

The intense wildfires that have been burning out west have been intensified by the record heat the last couple of weeks and thousands of lightning strikes in California have exacerbated the problem recently too.

Thankfully, despite the dry summer across much of the Empire State we haven’t had any wildfires of our own to deal with, but we will see a change to the sky through the start of the weekend at times.

That’s right! Smoke billowing up from the wildfires out west 20 to 30 thousand or more feet into the atmosphere. This smoke is being carried by the jet stream winds aloft east bound and is expected to be over much of the Northeast and CNY the rest of this week into the start of the weekend at times according to one of NASA’s forecast models.

Thankfully with the smoke so high up in the atmosphere, the air quality across CNY is not anticipated to be really affected over the next few days. This is good news for those who have respiratory issues like asthma.

You can see the light shade of white on the visible satellite image taken midday Wednesday, August 26th, over the Lower Great Lakes region.

Here are a couple of images below from NASA’s forecast model showing the red colors (smoke) over the Northeast which is the circled area…

RED AREAS IS WHERE THE SMOKE IS MOST CONCENTRATED

Here’s a much different looking image below on Sunday with a very light shade of white, or clearer/cleaner air displayed across the same circled area in the Northeast, including CNY.

Why the change from red to clear/very light shade of white? You can thank the jet stream for bringing the smoke in and pushing it out as the jet stream is expected to drop south of CNY and the Northeast Sunday and allow cooler and drier air to settle in too. Beyond the start of the weekend, not too much smoke is forecasted to be moving into the Northeast through at least the first part of September.